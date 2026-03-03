Travel Update: What Passengers should do as Airspace Closures Disrupt Flights

ISLAMABAD – Thousands of flights are suspended or delayed as international air travel remained disrupted in wake of heightened regional tensions after a joint attack by the United States and Israel on Iran, which triggered strikes by Iran on installations in several Gulf countries.

As a result, most Gulf nations have closed their airspace, and several airlines have suspended flights to and from Gulf destinations, leaving travelers facing major disruptions.

The closures have also affected airport operations, with flights suspended at major hubs, including Dubai International Airport. Passengers due to travel from or through the airport are advised to check flight updates before heading to the terminal.

Major airlines, including Qatar Airways, Emirates, Saudia, and Etihad Airways, have instructed passengers to verify their flight status directly with the airline before going to the airport in order to avoid inconvenience.

Things you should do before traveling to Airport

Passengers are advised to first check current status of their flight by visiting the airline’s website and using the “Manage Booking” section, where they can enter their booking reference number to obtain updates.

Another method is to visit the official website of the airport from which the flight is scheduled to depart. In the departures and arrivals section, passengers can search for their flight number, as airport websites regularly update information regarding delays or cancellations.

Passengers may also contact the travel agency through which they booked their ticket, as agencies typically receive updates from airlines before the information is made public. This can provide the latest details regarding flight status.

If an online flight status check shows a change or delay and the airline presents an “Accept Changes” option, passengers should not immediately accept it. Doing so could result in the loss of compensation rights, including benefits such as free meals or hotel accommodation in cases of significant delays.

If the airline’s website or the airport’s website is inaccessible, travelers can use independent flight-tracking platforms such as FlightRadar. By entering the flight number on the platform or mobile application, passengers can check real-time information about departures, arrivals, and delays.

Airlines maintain active social media accounts on platforms such as social media, where customer service representatives often provide assistance. If other sources do not provide updated information, passengers can send a message to the airline’s social media accounts, and representatives may respond with flight status details.

Passengers are strongly advised not to share sensitive information, such as personal identification details, bank account numbers, or passwords, on social media, as this could compromise digital security and lead to potential fraud.