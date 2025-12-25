Shehnaz Gill goes viral obsessed with Pakistani OST ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’

MUMBAI – OST of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has taken Pakistabn, India by storm. Bollywood sensation Shehnaz Gill, who rose to fame on Bigg Boss 13, is making waves again, but this time, it’s all about her love for Pakistani music.

Known for her unforgettable on-screen chemistry with late Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz captured hearts across India. Fans still remember their magical bond, which became a viral sensation.

The Kala Shah Kala star lately uploaded video performing to Pakistan’s trending drama OST Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, sung by pop sensation Asim Azhar. She captioned it, “Obsessed with this song, even more obsessed with myself,” showing just how much she’s vibing with the track. Asim Azhar himself couldn’t resist commenting, praising the song: “Gaana toh no doubt acha Hai – No Doubt! The song is good.”

Fans from both India and Pakistan are going crazy over the video. Pakistani fans are thrilled to see an Indian star embracing their music, while Indian followers can’t get enough of the catchy OST and Shehnaz’s performance. Once again, Shehnaz proves she’s a trendsetter, uniting fans across borders through music.