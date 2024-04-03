Shehnaaz Gill celebrates her debut song's release in style

Shehnaaz Gill, who made her Bollywood debut in the film "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" alongside Salman Khan last year, has recently expanded her horizons into playback singing.
The actress has lent her voice to the song "Dil Kya Irada Tera" for the soundtrack of the movie "Patna Shuklla," which premiered on Disney+Hotstar.
In a recent update, Shehnaaz Gill delightedly shared glimpses of herself celebrating this significant achievement.
Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram handle to share a picture and video of herself cutting a delicious cake to mark her latest accomplishment.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in open market on April 4, 2024.
In the open market on Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 281.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|281.9
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.89
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.