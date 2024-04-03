Search

Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill celebrates her debut song's release in style

Web Desk
11:39 PM | 3 Apr, 2024
Shehnaaz Gill celebrates her debut song's release in style

Shehnaaz Gill, who made her Bollywood debut in the film "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" alongside Salman Khan last year, has recently expanded her horizons into playback singing. 

The actress has lent her voice to the song "Dil Kya Irada Tera" for the soundtrack of the movie "Patna Shuklla," which premiered on Disney+Hotstar. 

In a recent update, Shehnaaz Gill delightedly shared glimpses of herself celebrating this significant achievement.

Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram handle to share a picture and video of herself cutting a delicious cake to mark her latest accomplishment. 

