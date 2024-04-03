Miss Universe denies Saudi Arabia's participation in 2024 pageant 

The Miss Universe Organization has released a statement refuting claims that Saudi Arabia would have a representative in this year's pageant.

"We want to clarify that no selection process has taken place in Saudi Arabia, and any assertions to the contrary are inaccurate," the organization stated on Monday.

The statement was prompted by a Saudi model, Rumy Alqahtani, who asserted on social media that she would be representing the kingdom in the esteemed pageant. Alqahtani's post, featuring images of her holding the Saudi flag and wearing a Miss Universe sash, quickly gained traction, as she would have been the first Saudi woman to vie for the crown.

Miss Universe emphasised that the process of selecting contestants to represent countries is thorough.

"The selection of participants from each country follows strict criteria and regulations to ensure fairness and transparency," it noted.

It further clarified that Saudi Arabia is not currently included among the over 100 countries slated to participate in this year's pageant in Mexico.

Nevertheless, the organization disclosed that it is in the midst of a meticulous evaluation process to identify a potential candidate who will be granted the franchise and assigned as the national director.

"Saudi Arabia will not have the opportunity to participate in our esteemed pageant until this process is finalized and approved by our committee," the statement concluded.