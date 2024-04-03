Miss Universe denies Saudi Arabia's participation in 2024 pageant 

The Miss Universe Organization has released a statement refuting claims that Saudi Arabia would have a representative in this year's pageant.
"We want to clarify that no selection process has taken place in Saudi Arabia, and any assertions to the contrary are inaccurate," the organization stated on Monday.
The statement was prompted by a Saudi model, Rumy Alqahtani, who asserted on social media that she would be representing the kingdom in the esteemed pageant. Alqahtani's post, featuring images of her holding the Saudi flag and wearing a Miss Universe sash, quickly gained traction, as she would have been the first Saudi woman to vie for the crown.
Miss Universe emphasised that the process of selecting contestants to represent countries is thorough.
"The selection of participants from each country follows strict criteria and regulations to ensure fairness and transparency," it noted.
It further clarified that Saudi Arabia is not currently included among the over 100 countries slated to participate in this year's pageant in Mexico.
Nevertheless, the organization disclosed that it is in the midst of a meticulous evaluation process to identify a potential candidate who will be granted the franchise and assigned as the national director.
"Saudi Arabia will not have the opportunity to participate in our esteemed pageant until this process is finalized and approved by our committee," the statement concluded.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in open market on April 4, 2024.
In the open market on Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 281.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|281.9
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.89
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.