Senate passes Anti-Terrorism Amendment Bill 2025

ISLAMABAD – The upper house of Parliament (Senate) has passed the Anti-Terrorism Amendment Bill 2025 on Tuesday.

The bill was presented by Minister of State Talal Chaudhry, while the proposed amendments by JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza were rejected. Following the bill’s approval, PTI members staged a walkout from the House in protest.

During the session chaired by Deputy Chairman Senate Syedal Khan Nasir, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry introduced the amendments to the Anti-Terrorism Act 2025.

The opposition protested and raised slogans during the session. JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza presented amendments to the bill, which were rejected by the House.

Speaking on the Anti-Terrorism Bill, Senator Kamran Murtaza said: “As laws on terrorism have been introduced over time, the issue has only worsened. If this amendment had been sent to a committee, it wouldn’t have been the end of the world.”

He further stated: “The bill mentions a 90-day period, but there are suggestions to extend it further. Why is Article 10 being invoked in protective custody? We’re told that those who were ‘missing persons’ will no longer be considered missing.”

He criticized the bill, saying: “How can a wrong be justified by comparing it with another wrong? From Faisal Subzwari’s remarks, it seemed he was supporting it out of compulsion.”

Senator Kamran Murtaza also proposed that the bill be referred to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) along with the suggested amendments.

During the bill’s passage, PTI members walked out of the House in protest, while only Senator Humayun Mohmand stayed behind to oppose it from within the chamber.