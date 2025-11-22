Trump, Zohran Mamdani put past attacks aside and praise each other in White House Meeting

WASHINGTON – US Presient Donald Trump, who repeatedly called New York’s newly elected mayor Zohran Mamdani a communist during the campaign, and latter who labeled Trump a fascist in his victory speech, were now sitting face-to-face in the Oval Office, smiling, laughing, and praising each other.

The two political rivals who had launched verbal assaults at each other were now shaking hands and speaking in surprisingly conciliatory tones. During election campaign, Trump openly threatened: “If Mamdani wins, New York’s federal funding will be cut!”

But Mamdani did not back down. In his victory speech, he fired a sharp retort at the President: “I have only three words for you. turn up the volume!”

That moment had sent political temperatures soaring. Yet yesterday in the White House, it seemed as if none of it had ever happened. In front of cameras, Trump repeatedly praised Mamdani, saying “We’re going to help him… and we agree on more things than I ever expected”.

US President even predicted that Mamdani would prove to be a “great mayor.” This is the same Trump administration whose spokesperson had mocked Mamdani’s visit as a “communist’s trip to the White House.”

Is this a political U-turn? Or are both men being forced into cooperation by New York’s escalating crises? Analysts are divided, but astonishment is universal.

The most electric moment of the press briefing came when a reporter asked directly: “Does the newly elected mayor still consider the President a fascist?” Before Mamdani could answer, Trump laughed and jumped in: “It’s okay, just say yes… it’s easier than explaining!”

He even patted Mamdani on the arm jokingly, turning previously fiery political attack into a lighthearted moment. A reporter invoked the controversial remark by Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, asking: “Do you think you’re standing in the Oval Office with a ‘jihadi’?”

He acknowledged Stefanik as a capable politician but stressed that during campaigns, people often say things they don’t mean. Not only did Trump adopt a conciliatory tone himself, but he also dismissed his ally’s harsh criticism entirely.