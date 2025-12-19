Thousands defrauded as NCCIA busts Massive Fraud Network in DHA Karachi

KARACHI – Karachi’s upscale Defence Housing Authority DHA society witnessed a sophisticated web of fraud as thousands of investors were unknowingly caught in the clutches of a massive Ponzi scheme.

National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) executed a major operation in Karachi, targeting highly organized Ponzi scheme that duped thousands of unsuspecting investors. The raid, conducted in collaboration with intelligence agencies and law enforcement, focused on high-profile outlets in DHA Phase 1 and Phase 6.

Authorities detained several foreign nationals accused of masterminding the sprawling fraud network. Officials seized critical and sensitive data from the suspects, which is now under forensic scrutiny and expected to form the backbone of forthcoming legal action. Investigators have already widened the probe to identify and apprehend additional members of this criminal ring.

Initial probe reveals staggering losses inflicted on thousands across the South Asian nation. The suspects operated classic Ponzi scheme, luring investors with promises of fast and extraordinary returns. Instead of genuine business profits, money from new investors was used to pay earlier participants, perpetuating the illusion of success.

As Ponzi model dates back to the 1920s, it has found a new digital-age resurgence, exploiting online platforms to ensnare victims.

This bust is part of an ongoing crackdown against financial fraud. In July this year, NCCIA carried out a similar raid in Faisalabad, arresting 149 suspects, including 48 Chinese nationals. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore later launched operations against multiple entities involved in financial scandals. These schemes consistently lure thousands with unrealistic promises of high returns.

Authorities warn that further legal action against Karachi network is imminent, and investigations are continuing to uncover the full extent of this high-stakes criminal operation.