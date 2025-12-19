Pakistan beat Bangladesh to reach Under-19 Asia Cup final

DUBAI – Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets in the Under-19 Asia Cup’s second semi-final.

In the knockout match played in Dubai, Pakistan successfully chased down the target of 122 runs in the 17th over with the loss of 2 wickets.

Pakistan’s Samir Munhas played a notable innings, remaining unbeaten on 69 runs.

Osman Khan scored 27 and Hamza Zahoor was out for a duck (0 runs). Ahmed Hussain remained not out on 11 runs as Pakistan reached the target.

For Bangladesh, Iqbal Hussain Iman and Samiul Nabseer took 1 wicket each.

Earlier, invited to bat first by Pakistan, Bangladesh’s team was dismissed for 121 runs in the 27th over.

Samiul Nabseer was the top scorer for Bangladesh, making 33 runs. Captain Azizul Haque scored 20, Rifat Baig 14, Sheikh Parvez Jabun 9, Jowad Abrar 9, Kalam Siddiqui 8, Fareed Hassan 7, Mohammad Abdullah 5, MD Subj 2, and Saad Islam was out for 0.

Iqbal Hussain Iman returned to the pavilion, not out, with 1 run.

For Pakistan, Abdul Subhan and Huzayfa Ahsan took 4 and 2 wickets, respectively. Ali Raza, Mohammad Syam, and Ahmed Hussain took 1 wicket each.