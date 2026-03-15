‘No Deal Yet’: Trump says Iran wants negotiations but conditions are ‘Not Good Enough’

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump signaled that while Iran may be ready to negotiate an end to conflict, he is far from ready to strike a deal.

POTUS said Tehran appeared willing for talks, but he rejected them, declaring “the terms aren’t good enough yet.” Iran on the other hand, quickly denied any such willingness.

Trump also claimed that American military “totally demolished” Kharg Island, a key hub for Iranian oil exports, and shockingly suggested it could be hit again “just for fun.” He made such statement at time when Iran continued launching missiles toward Israel, with most intercepted by the country’s air defense systems.

Trump refused to disclose the specifics but insisted that Iran giving up its nuclear ambitions would be essential. He also revealed that multiple countries have pledged to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, though he did not name them.

Downplaying fears of rising oil prices, Trump insisted there is so much oil, gas—so much out there, adding that current disruptions would soon be resolved. His statements, along with the threat of repeated strikes on Iranian infrastructure, have intensified global tensions and raised fears of a wider escalation in the region.