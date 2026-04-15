Woman blames ‘black magic’ after killing stepdaughter in Lahore

LAHORE – A woman allegedly killed her stepdaughter in Lahore’s Green Town area, claiming that she was influenced by black magic and supernatural forces.

Authorities said a murder case has been registered against Nazia on a complaint filed by the victim Fatima’s real mother.

Initial investigations indicated that the suspect struck the girl on the head with a rod, causing severe brain injuries that proved fatal.

During interrogation, Nazia reportedly claimed that “black magic and the presence of spirits” influenced her actions. Police stated that these claims are being investigated.

Further investigation revealed that Fatima’s elder sister, 8-year-old Kashaf, was also allegedly subjected to abuse. Following the incident, both children, along with another child, were transferred to the Edhi Center for protection.

Police records indicate that Nazia had divorced her previous husband two years ago and later married a man named Ashfaq.

She has seven children from her previous marriage, who are currently living with their father.