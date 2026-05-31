Rare ‘Blue Moon’ observed across Pakistan

LAHORE – Citizens across Pakistan witnessed a rare celestial spectacle known as the “Blue Moon” on Sunday night, with clear skies allowing a spectacular view of the full moon in several cities including Lahore. Astronomy enthusiasts, families, and photography lovers captured the striking moment on cameras.

According to astronomers, May 2026 featured a second full moon within the same month, a phenomenon known as a Blue Moon. Experts say this is a relatively rare event that typically occurs once every two to three years.

People in Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, and other cities observed the moon as it rose in the evening. The most beautiful view was recorded around 7:30 pm when the moon appeared on the eastern horizon, remaining clearly visible in many areas throughout the night.

Chairman of the Department of Space Science at Punjab University, Professor Dr. Syed Aamir Mehmood, explained that a Blue Moon does not refer to the color of the moon. Instead, it is an astronomical term used when two full moons occur within a single calendar month. In May 2026, the first full moon appeared on May 1, while the second was observed on May 31.

He further noted that this particular Blue Moon was also a “Micro Moon,” meaning the moon was farther from Earth in its orbit, making it appear slightly smaller and less bright than a typical full moon.

Experts also explained various lunar terms used in astronomy. A “Super Moon” appears larger and brighter when the moon is closer to Earth, while a “Micro Moon” looks smaller due to its increased distance. A “Blood Moon” refers to the reddish appearance of the moon during a total lunar eclipse.

Other traditional terms include the “Harvest Moon,” associated with the autumn season, and the “Strawberry Moon,” which refers to the full moon occurring in June.