Water supply to Karachi disrupted after power shutdown at Dhabeji Pumping Station

KARACHI – Water supply to Karachi has been suspended due to a forced power shutdown by K-Electric at the Dhabeji Pumping Station, according to a spokesperson for the Water Corporation.

The spokesperson said K-Electric carried out an emergency shutdown at 6:30 pm on May 30 to urgently repair a major technical fault in power transformer number 1 at the Dhabeji grid station.

As a result of the shutdown, 10 out of 21 pumping units at the Dhabeji Pumping Station have been closed, severely affecting the city’s water supply system. Several areas of Karachi are currently facing water shortages.

The spokesperson added that K-Electric had initially informed the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation about a one-hour power shutdown, but no final timeline has been provided for full restoration of electricity.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation has urged citizens to use water carefully amid the disruption.