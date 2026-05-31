When will New Islamic Year 1448 AH start in Pakistan? Check Muharram Moon Forecast

ISLAMABAD – Muslims across Pakistan are looking forward to welcome the New Islamic Year 1448 AH as Muharram is expected to begin in mid-June 2026.

Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council shared an astronomical forecast regarding the likely sighting of Muharram 1448 AH crescent in Pakistan, predicting that the new Islamic year will begin on 17 June 2026 (Wednesday).

Ruet Secretary General Khalid Ejaz Mufti said the new moon will be born on 15 June 2026 at 7:54 AM and by sunset the same day, the moon’s age will remain below 12 hours across all regions of Pakistan, which is lower than the generally accepted threshold of around 18 hours for reliable crescent visibility.

As per forecast, on the evening of 15 June 2026, the moon’s age will be less than 12 hours while time gap between sunset and moonset will be limited, which will be around half an hour. Despite this window, the tender age of the moon makes visibility highly unlikely even under clear skies.

Experts added that due to these conditions, the crescent would not be visible with the naked eye, binoculars, or telescopes anywhere in Pakistan on that evening.

Muharram 1448

Based on these calculations, the council expects that Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH will complete 30 days, and 1st Muharram 1448 AH will be on Wednesday, 17 June 2026. However, officials emphasized that this is only a scientific and advisory prediction.

The council clarified that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Pakistan will make the final and religiously binding announcement regarding the sighting of the Muharram crescent and the official start of the Islamic New Year.