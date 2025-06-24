When is Muharram 2025 Starting in Pakistan? Check SUPARCO’s Moon Sighting Prediction here

KARACHI – Muharram 2025 1447 Hijri is expected to start on June 26, Thursday as national space agency, SUPARCO, predicted strong possibility of sighting the new moon of the first Islamic month.

According to a spokesperson from SUPARCO, the new moon is expected to be born on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 3:32 PM local time. By the evening of June 26, at sunset, the moon will be approximately 28 hours and 15 minutes old which is an ideal age for visibility.

Latest data shows the duration between sunset and moonset in Pakistan’s coastal regions will be around 75 minutes, offering optimal conditions for moon sighting. Clear skies across much of the country are also expected to aid visibility.

“In light of favorable weather conditions and astronomical factors, there is a high likelihood that the Muharram moon will be sighted on Thursday evening,” SUPARCO spokesperson said.

If the moon is sighted as predicted, the first day of Muharram 1447 Hijri will fall on Friday, June 27, 2025, marking the beginning of the new Islamic year.

Muharram is one of the four sacred months in the Islamic calendar and holds special significance for Muslims worldwide, especially for the remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) and the events of Karbala.