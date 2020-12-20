Woman who assaulted policemen in DHA Lahore identified, here’s who she is!
08:56 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
Woman who assaulted policemen in DHA Lahore identified, here’s who she is!
LAHORE – Police in the Punjab capital have registered a case against a woman who had attacked and misbehaved with cops in DHA area on Saturday night.

In a video, the woman who is identified as Kanza d/o Abdul Rehman can be seen creating a ruckus as she slaps and hurls verbal abuses at the police officials outside a coffee shop.

A case against the resident of Gujrat’s Kharian district has been registered with Defence-B Police Station on the complaint of Mahmood Ahmad. According to the complainant, the woman was misbehaving with a café employee before she was stopped and then she started attacking on the cops.

The guard of the restaurant had reportedly asked the woman not to drinking alcohol in public.

She also ripped the jacket of policeman Qaiser, the complaint said, before fleeing away with her male friend.

Cantt SP Saad Aziz told the media that she will soon be arrested while legal proceedings were underway.

Earlier today, CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh had taken notice of the incident.

