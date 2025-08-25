Gold Price in Pakistan | Latest Gold Rate Today (25 August 2025)

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs359,800 while cost of 10 grams of gold also rose by Rs3,515, reaching Rs308,470 on Monday.

The same rate of Rs359,800 per tola was recorded in major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta.

Gold Rates Today

City 24 Karat Gold tola Karachi Rs359,800 Lahore Rs359,800 Islamabad Rs359,800 Peshawar Rs359,800 Quetta Rs359,800

Gold prices have shown sharp fluctuations in recent days. On August 12, the yellow metal traded at Rs358,300 per tola before dipping to Rs358,100 on August 13 and Rs356,200 on August 16. Prices recovered to Rs357,700 on August 18 and have now jumped to their highest level yet.

The increase mirrors a rally in the global bullion market, where gold gained $41 per ounce, pushing the international rate to $3,371 per ounce. Analysts attribute the rise to economic uncertainty and growing investor demand for safe-haven assets.