Karachi weather update: Temperature likely to drop to single digits with Siberian winds

KARACHI – Karachi residents are set to experience a significant drop in temperature starting from January 4 and 5, as Siberian winds are expected to sweep across the city.

According to the Meteorological Department, these cold Siberian winds will cause a noticeable decrease in temperatures, with the mercury potentially dropping to single digits in the coming days.

Deputy Director of the Met Office, Anjum Nazir Zigham, confirmed that Karachi’s temperatures are expected to dip further.

Zigham also explained that the western winds, which have been affecting the country since December 29, led to light rainfall in Karachi last night. Rainfall was recorded in most parts of the city, with the highest amount of 6 millimeters measured in the Kemari area.

The meteorological department stated that the rain showers have now subsided, but clouds will persist in the sky, and there is a chance of light drizzle in some areas until this evening.

The department further added that after the western winds shift towards the east, the influence of Siberian winds will take over, bringing with it a sharp increase in cold weather.

Citizens are advised to brace themselves for a colder than usual winter as the city faces these frigid conditions.