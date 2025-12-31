Powers of ‘Patwaris’ slashed as Punjab introduces new process for land transactions

LAHORE – The Punjab government has made a historic decision aimed at bringing transparency to the land record and registration system.

In a significant move, the government has withdrawn major powers from “patwaris” related to property sale and transfer documentation.

The decision, formalized through a notification by the Board of Revenue Punjab, marks a major step towards simplifying and modernizing the process.

New Power Structure for Patwaris

Under the new policy, patwaris will now only have limited powers related to land records maintenance, revenue collection, and judicial record provision.

Their authority to handle land sales and transfers has been completely removed, thus ensuring greater transparency and accountability in property transactions.

The New Process for Land Transactions

With the implementation of this decision, the following procedures will now be followed for land transactions:

1. Application Process: Applicants will now obtain the land sale document (Fard-e-Bay) from the Arazi Record Center or e-Facility Center.

2. Stamping: After receiving the document, the applicant will go to an official stamp vendor for formal registration.

3. Submission to Tehsildar: All necessary documents, including the registered deed, will be submitted to the Tehsildar.

4. Approval of Registration: Upon fulfilling the legal requirements, the Tehsildar will approve the registration on the same day.

5. Witness Requirement Removed: The requirement for witnesses during the registration process has been removed, streamlining the procedure further.

What the Official Notification Says

The notification states that “…no mutation shall be entered of sanctions based on oral transaction, statement or claim, except in cases of inheritance. Mutations relating to inheritance shall continue to be sanctions in accordance with law.

“Mutation relating to transfer of rights in land shall be entered and sanctions only based on a duly registered instrument, as required under The Registration Act, 1908 (XVI Of 1908), need with Sections 3, 54, 59, 118 and 123 of the Transfer of Property Act 1882 (Act IV of 1882) in cases of sale, mortgage, exchange and gift, except inheritance.

“All Revenue Officers and officials shall ensure strict compliance with these directions. Any violations shall entail disciplinary action under the relevant rules. “