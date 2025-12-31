Lahore traffic update ahead of New Year night celebrations

LAHORE – The Lahore City Traffic Police (CTP) has completed its arrangements for New Year’s Eve, ensuring foolproof traffic management across the city.

Under the guidance of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Dr. Athar Waheed, over 1,400 inspectors and traffic wardens, including 20 DSPs, have been deployed to maintain law and order on the roads.

According to the police spokesperson, extra personnel have been posted at key locations such as Azadi Flyover, Liberty Chowk, Defense Main Boulevard, Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, and Main Boulevard Gulberg, as well as on major entry and exit points into the city.

To prevent any traffic disruptions, the Traffic Response Unit has been kept on high alert to tackle issues like illegal parking. Strict action will be taken against anyone involved in reckless driving, stunting, or road blockages. The Safe City cameras will assist in identifying violators, with legal cases to be registered against them.

CTO Dr. Athar Waheed emphasized that office staff have also been deployed on the roads to ensure smooth traffic flow.

He appealed to parents to closely monitor their children’s activities, especially ensuring that underage riders do not engage in dangerous driving. Authorities will take immediate action against minor drivers, including confiscating their vehicles, to prevent any untoward incidents.

The Lahore Traffic Police has assured the public that the enhanced security measures are aimed at maintaining safety and preventing accidents during the New Year’s celebrations.