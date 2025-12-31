13 die in horrific traffic accident on Faisalabad-Jhang road

JHANG – At least 13 people were killed in a horrific traffic accident on the Faisalabad–Jhang Road.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred near Kali Faqeer on Faisalabad Road when a passenger bus met with an accident. At least 13 people died on the spot.

Meanwhile, upon receiving information about the incident, Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhinder and DPO Bilal Iftikhar Kiani reached the scene and issued instructions to ensure immediate medical treatment for the injured.

Eyewitnesses said the accident occurred due to overspeeding. After providing first aid, Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to the DHQ Hospital.

District officials also expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives in the accident.