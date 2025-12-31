Civil society’s role vital in countering negative propaganda: Field Marshal Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir has termed the efforts of civil society crucial in countering negative propaganda, stating that rejecting personal and vested political agendas is essential.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir met and held discussions with participants of the 18th National Workshop on Balochistan at General Headquarters (GHQ).

The statement said that the workshop focused on the socio-economic development of Balochistan and its strategic importance for Pakistan. Field Marshal Asim Munir praised the resilience and patriotism of the people of Balochistan, stating that the province plays a key role in Pakistan’s prosperity and progress.

The Field Marshal appreciated the wide-ranging initiatives being undertaken by the federal and provincial governments and emphasized people-centric policies aimed at improving socio-economic conditions in the province and harnessing its vast economic potential for public welfare.

The Chief of Defence Forces also commended the constructive role of civil society, particularly highlighting their efforts in countering negative propaganda, stressing their importance for sustainable development, and reiterating that rejecting personal and vested political agendas is inevitable.

He said that the future of Balochistan is linked to the long-term prosperity of all its residents.

The Field Marshal stated that India-backed proxy elements are fueling violence in Balochistan and attempting to sabotage the development process. Such malicious designs, he said, will be thwarted through robust actions by the security forces, and the province will be cleared of terrorism and instability.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability, the Field Marshal said that any violation of Pakistan’s territorial integrity—whether direct or indirect—will be met with a firm and decisive response.

The Chief of Defence Forces emphasized that Pakistan’s armed forces remain fully committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens.

According to ISPR, the meeting concluded with a question-and-answer session, during which Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir responded to participants’ questions and further elaborated on ongoing initiatives related to Balochistan’s development and security.