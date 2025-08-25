Yamaha YBR 125 Bike Zero Markup Installment Plan in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Yamaha Motor and other auto giants jacked up bike prices, citing new taxation measures introduced in the federal budget 2025–26, including New Energy Vehicle (NEV) levy, increase in production costs, and import duties.

Yamaha’s price hike affects its entire lineup, and updated prices now factor in an 18% sales tax along with the 1% NEV levy under the Finance Act 2025. With this revision, the cheapest Yamaha bike now costs over Rs 400,000, making it more difficult for buyers to purchase new motorcycles.

Yamaha Bikes Installment Plans 2025

While Yamaha YBR 125 retains its original frame and styling, its price of two wheeler moved up. In response to rising concerns among buyers struggling to afford new bikes, Yamaha announced a new easy installment plan, allowing customers to pay in monthly installments without any additional mark-up.

Bank Alfalah Plans

The recent hikes reflect the broader impact of federal tax policies on the automotive sector, leaving consumers navigating higher costs for motorcycles across Pakistan.