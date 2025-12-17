Gold prices recover by Rs2,700 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered a recovery in domestic market of Pakistan after it witnessed a decline a day earlier.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price moved up by Rs2,700 to settle at Rs453,562.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs2,315 with new price surging to Rs388,856.

The yellow commodity also recorded gains in international bullion market where per ounce rate surged by $27 to climb to $4,312.

Silver prices in Pakistan has soared to all-time high after per tola rate increased by Rs290 to hit Rs6,822.

Meanwhile, the current account balance recorded a surplus of $100 million in November 2025 compared to a deficit of $291 million in October 2025.

A significant reduction in import bill has played a key role for current account balance surplus during the month.