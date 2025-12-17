Cement prices in Pakistan: December 2025 update

KARACHI – The retail price of cement in Pakistan increased by Rs10 per bag during the past week. according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The average retail price of cement in northern cities of the country was recorded at Rs1,389 per bag for the week ending on December 11, marking a 0.70% increase compared to the previous week. The average price for cement in northern cities last week was Rs1,379 per bag.

Similarly, in southern cities, the average retail price of cement for the same week was recorded at Rs1,445 per bag, showing a 0.29% increase compared to the previous week, where it was Rs1,441 per bag.

The statistics also reveal that in Islamabad, the average retail price was Rs1,367, in Rawalpindi Rs1,361, in Gujranwala Rs1,420, in Sialkot Rs1,400, in Lahore Rs1,488, in Faisalabad Rs1,380, in Sargodha Rs1,397, in Multan Rs1,397, in Bahawalpur Rs1,400, in Peshawar Rs1,370, and in Bannu Rs1,300 per bag.

In southern cities, the average retail prices recorded were Rs1,378 in Karachi, Rs1,428 in Hyderabad, Rs1,525 in Sukkur, Rs1,407 in Larkana, Rs1,490 in Quetta, and Rs1,443 in Khuzdar.