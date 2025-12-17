Today Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 17 December 2025

KARACHI – Major foreign currencies witnessed no major changes against Pakistani rupee, with US dollar, British pound, and euro holding firm in the open market.

According to latest exchange rates, US dollar was being bought at Rs281.10 and sold at Rs283.35. Euro stood at Rs329.50 for buying and Rs333.00 for selling, while the UK pound sterling was quoted at Rs375.00 on the buying side and Rs379.00 on the selling side.

UAE dirham was trading at Rs76.55 (buying) and Rs77.30 (selling), whereas Saudi Riyal was available at Rs74.80 and Rs75.35. Other Middle Eastern currencies also remained stable, with the Bahraini dinar priced at Rs743.55–753.55, the Kuwaiti dinar at Rs911.25–921.25, and the Omani riyal at Rs728.