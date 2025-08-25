Sba Opens Submissions For Aed1 4 Million Turjuman Award 2025

SHARJAH – In recognition of Arab literary excellence and as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen intercultural dialogue, the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has opened submissions for the 8th edition of the Sharjah Translation Award (Turjuman Award).

The award aims to amplify the global visibility of Arabic literature by encouraging international publishers to translate seminal works by Arab authors into other languages, thereby advancing cultural and intellectual exchange across borders.

With a total prize value of AED 1.4 million, the Turjuman Award is presented to the best foreign-language translation of an original Arabic literary work. It reflects SBA and Sharjah International Book Fair’s (SIBF) unwavering commitment to positioning translation as a key tool for promoting human dialogue and intercultural understanding, and for sharing Arab knowledge and creativity with the world.

Submissions are open until September 15, and the winners will be announced during the opening ceremony of the 44th SIBF edition. Further information on the eligibility criteria and application process is available via: https://sibf.com/en/awards?awardid=17

Promoting shared awareness between civilisations

HE Ahmed Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, affirmed that the Turjuman Award embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and reflects the leadership of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, in promoting the global stature of Arabic literature and advancing Sharjah’s cultural agenda on the international stage.

He said: “Translation is an essential force in fostering shared understanding between civilisations. It serves as a powerful tool for promoting mutual respect, cultural exchange, and intellectual dialogue. Under the leadership of Sheikha Bodour, we have established the Turjuman Award as a strategic platform that cultivates meaningful partnerships between publishers and translators. It expands the reach of Arabic literature, enabling it to connect with readers in their native languages and share the richness of Arab creativity worldwide. Every translated work stands as a bridge that links Arab culture to global communities and affirms knowledge as a universal foundation for humanity.”

Championing translation and recognising literary excellence

The award is open to publishers that have completed the first official foreign-language translation of a distinguished Arabic literary work in its original edition. Submissions must include four hard copies of the translated book, one copy of the original Arabic title, and a 500-word summary in either Arabic or the language of translation. The summary should outline the author’s background, the content of the work, and its cultural and literary significance. Entrants must also provide documentation verifying translation and publication rights, as well as evidence of copyright clearance.

Rewarding all contributors to the translation journey

The Turjuman Award honours every key contributor to the translation process. The translator receives AED 100,000, while the remaining prize fund is shared between the publisher of the original Arabic edition, which receives 30%, and the international publisher responsible for the translation, which receives 70%.