Drone blast rocks area next to US Consulate in Dubai as Iran’s strikes intensify in Gulf

By News Desk
11:11 am | Mar 4, 2026
DUBAI – A drone attack sent flames and panic near the American consulate in Dubai, amid latest escalation in wave of retaliatory strikes across Middle East.

The limited-scale blast triggered fire beside diplomatic facility, as thick smoke and raging flames can be seen rising from a nearby building in viral videos.

Authorities confirmed the fire has been extinguished and, luckily, there were no injuries. The attack underscores growing regional instability after Tehran intensified strikes targeting US diplomatic interests. Similar incidents were reported earlier in week, including drone activity around American embassies in Kuwait and Riyadh.

UAE officials issued urgent warnings to public, as do not approach, touch, or photograph any debris from intercepted aerial threats.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that the drone struck a parking area adjacent to the consulate. All diplomatic personnel are safe, he added, noting that staff reductions had already been implemented as a precaution amid rising threats.

Iranian Drone Strike rocks CIA Intelligence Station in Saudi Arabia

