Foreign Exchange (Forex) Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Riyal, Pound to PKR – 25 Aug 2025

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market in Pakistan opened with mixed trends on first working day of the week. According to the latest rates, the US Dollar stood at Rs283.60 (buying) and Rs284.10 (selling).

Euro was recorded at Rs327.75 (buying) and Rs329.20 (selling), while the British Pound Sterling traded at Rs379.20 (buying) and Rs380.70 (selling). UAE Dirham was available at Rs77.20 (buying) and Rs77.35 (selling), and the Saudi Riyal was quoted at Rs75.50 (buying) and Rs75.65 (selling).

Other major currencies also showed steady movement. Canadian Dollar at Rs202.50 (buying) and Rs207.50 (selling)

Bahraini Dinar at Rs751.25 (buying) and Rs753.75 (selling). Kuwaiti Dinar at Rs917.75 (buying) and Rs925.75 (selling). Singapore Dollar at Rs217.00 (buying) and Rs224.00 (selling). Swiss Franc at Rs347.32 (buying) and Rs350.07 (selling)

The forex market continues to reflect demand pressures from importers and seasonal remittances, while analysts say global economic uncertainty is also shaping the rupee’s performance against major international currencies.