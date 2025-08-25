Latest

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Riyal, Pound to PKR – 25 Aug 2025

8:59 am | Aug 25, 2025

 

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market in Pakistan opened with mixed trends on first working day of the week. According to the latest rates, the US Dollar stood at Rs283.60 (buying) and Rs284.10 (selling).

Euro was recorded at Rs327.75 (buying) and Rs329.20 (selling), while the British Pound Sterling traded at Rs379.20 (buying) and Rs380.70 (selling). UAE Dirham was available at Rs77.20 (buying) and Rs77.35 (selling), and the Saudi Riyal was quoted at Rs75.50 (buying) and Rs75.65 (selling).

Other major currencies also showed steady movement. Canadian Dollar at Rs202.50 (buying) and Rs207.50 (selling)

Bahraini Dinar at Rs751.25 (buying) and Rs753.75 (selling). Kuwaiti Dinar at Rs917.75 (buying) and Rs925.75 (selling). Singapore Dollar at Rs217.00 (buying) and Rs224.00 (selling). Swiss Franc at Rs347.32 (buying) and Rs350.07 (selling)

The forex market continues to reflect demand pressures from importers and seasonal remittances, while analysts say global economic uncertainty is also shaping the rupee’s performance against major international currencies.

 

 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.60 284.10
Euro EUR 327.75 329.20
UK Pound Sterling GBP 379.20 380.70
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.20 77.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.50 75.65
Australian Dollar AUD 180.50 185.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.25 753.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.50 207.50
Chinese Yuan CNY 39.01 39.41
Danish Krone DKK 43.60 44.00
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.88 36.23
Indian Rupee INR 3.15 3.24
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 2.00
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.75 925.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.40 67.00
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.53 164.53
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.47 27.77
Omani Riyal OMR 735.80 738.30
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.05 77.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.00 224.00
Swedish Krona SEK 29.08 29.38
Swiss Franc CHF 347.32 350.07
Thai Baht THB 8.58 8.73
   
