‘All Mistakes are Mine’: Suhail Warraich issues sweeping apology after COAS interview controversy

ISLAMABAD – Senior journalist and TV host Suhail Warraich stunned everyone by issuing sweeping public apology after his controversial column about Brussels meeting with Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir ignited a storm of criticism.

The column, which was denied by DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif, put Warraich at the center of a heated debate.

In his new column, Warraich said “All mistakes are mine; all virtues belong to others.” He extended apologies to a wide range of figures, including Fizza Ali, Hamad Azhar, Faisal Vawda, Shahbaz Gill, and military spox General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, acknowledging any hurt caused either directly or indirectly.

Aik Din Geo Kay Sath host did not stop at politicians and officials as also apologized to members of PTI and fellow journalists, insisting that political or professional differences should never turn into personal animosity.

“If my actions have caused anyone pain, I bow and ask forgiveness. I have no pride, and there is no shame in seeking pardon,” he wrote.

This unprecedented public apology generated flurry of reactions on social media, with many praising Warraich’s humility while others question the circumstances that led to such a sweeping mea culpa.

Warraich’s move is being seen as both a reconciliation effort and a rare acknowledgment of personal accountability in Pakistan’s high-stakes political and media environment.