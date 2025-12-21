Security forces eliminate 9 militants in two KP operations: ISPR

DI KHAN – Security forces have killed 9 militants linked to the Indian-backed extremist group Fitnah al-Khawarij in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the Pakistan Army, on December 19, security forces carried out two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eliminating 9 militants affiliated with the Indian-backed Fitnah al-Khawarij.

The statement said that, based on intelligence about the presence of militants, an operation was conducted in Dera Ismail Khan district, during which the militants’ hideout was effectively targeted.

The operation resulted in the killing of 4 militants after a heavy exchange of fire.

The ISPR added that a second intelligence-based operation was carried out in Bannu district, where 5 more militants were killed in an effective security forces operation during a firefight.

The statement noted that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed militants, who had been involved in terrorist activities targeting security forces, law enforcement agencies, and innocent civilians under Indian backing.

The ISPR further stated that clearance and search operations are ongoing in the area to eliminate any other militants active under Indian sponsorship.

According to the ISPR, under the National Action Plan and with the approval of the Federal Apex Committee, the counter-terrorism campaign by security forces and law enforcement agencies will continue with full intensity to ensure the complete eradication of foreign-backed terrorism from the country.