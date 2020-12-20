Messi equals Pele’s record
BARCELONA - Argentina’s Lionel Messi reached Brazil legend Pele's record of 643 goals for a single club by scoring for Barcelona in Saturday's draw against Valencia.

The Argentine, 33, achieved the feat with a diving header just before half-time, immediately after his penalty was saved by keeper Jaume Domenech. 

Pele showed his admiration for the Barcelona star and congratulated him for the incredible feet in an Instagram post.

Messi scored his first goal for Barca in 2005 against Albacete. 

Pele scored 643 goals in 19 seasons for Brazilian side Santos between 1956 and 1974. 

Sadly, for Messi, his celebrations were short lived because Barcelona failed to beat their mid-table opponents. 

The result leaves the 26-time champions fifth in La Liga, eight points behind Atletico Madrid, who earlier defeated Elche 3-1 to move to 29 points. 

Fierce rivals and champions Real Madrid, five points ahead of Barca, play Eibar on Sunday.

