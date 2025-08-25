Stage Actor Samar Rana lands in jail in Child Abuse, Ra*e Case

LAHORE – Stage actress and dancer Samar Rana has been arrested for assault, exploitation of a 14-year-old domestic worker, and facilitating the gang rape of the worker.

The case, registered at Nawab Town Police Station, nominated five men accused of sexually assaulting the child at Rana’s residence. Authorities say Rana not only failed to protect the girl but also allegedly subjected her to physical abuse and threats. Investigators have revealed that the suspects recorded videos of the assaults, raising fears the footage could be misused or shared online.

Lahore police spokesperson confirmed, “The actress is in custody, and efforts are underway to apprehend the other accused.” The case has once again drawn attention to the vulnerabilities faced by child domestic workers in Pakistan.

Rana is history sheeter as police have previously taken action against her under multiple charges. Couple of years back Samar Rana was also arrested in Lahore on fraud charges. At that time, the Lahore High Court had canceled her bail, though she was later released on bail.

At that time, she was accused of committing fraud of 2.6 million in a property deal with a citizen; allegedly, she had refused to vacate the house despite receiving the money.