Pakistan Navy successfully conducts Live Weapon Firing of surface-to-air missile

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Navy successfully conducted a Live Weapon Firing (LWF) of the FM-90 (N) ER surface-to-air missile in the North Arabian Sea.

During the firepower demonstration, a Pakistan Navy ship effectively engaged highly manoeuvrable aerial targets, reaffirming the Navy’s war-fighting capability and combat readiness.

Commander Pakistan Fleet witnessed the live firing at sea onboard a Pakistan Navy Fleet unit.

Commander Pakistan Fleet commended the officers and men involved for their high level of professionalism, dedication, and operational competence.

He reiterated Pakistan Navy’s unwavering resolve to ensure the seaward defence of Pakistan and to safeguard national maritime interests under all circumstances.

Meanwhile, PNS SAIF returned to Pakistan after OSD to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Ship visited Chattogram, Bangladesh – marking 1st visit by PN ship in over 20 yrs, coincided with visit of CNS Adm Naveed Ashraf.

Bangladesh extended warm welcome and exceptional hospitality during visit.