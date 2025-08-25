Pti Secretary General Salman Akram Raja Resigns To Focus On Legal Matters

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja has announced that he is stepping down from his position to focus on legal matters.

In a statement on the social media platform X, he said that tomorrow he will formally request PTI founder Imran Khan to relieve him of his post, though he will continue to provide his legal services to the party free of charge.

He added that last Tuesday he had submitted a request to Imran Khan through Advocate Ali Bukhari, asking to be relieved from the Secretary General position in light of the unjust punishments given to party members, so he could devote full attention to legal affairs; however, Imran Khan did not approve his request. He expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him by the Chairman.

He further stated that he is not a traditional politician, feudal lord, or industrialist, but comes from a common family, and has endured all kinds of attacks both within and outside the party with the support of his small family.

“Even while putting aside my thriving legal career and financial stability, I stood by the party, and I have no regrets about it,” he said.

He added that today’s incident compelled him to make a clear decision because his life is an open book, and he cannot tolerate any action that goes against his principles or any compromise on intellectual or financial integrity.