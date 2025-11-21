Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices remained stable in both international and local markets today.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold stayed unchanged at $4,042 per ounce, leading to stability in local markets as well.

On Friday, the price of 24-karat gold remained steady at Rs 426,562 per tola without any change.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold also remained unchanged at Rs 365,708.

However, unlike the stability in gold rates, silver prices fell sharply. The price of silver per tola dropped by Rs 107 to Rs 5,222, while the price per 10 grams decreased by Rs 91, bringing it down to Rs 4,477.