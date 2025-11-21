Hardik Pandya’s pictures with Maheeka Sharma spark engagement speculations

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s recent pictures and videos with his girlfriend Maheeka Sharma have gone viral on social media.

Following the images posted on Pandya’s Instagram, fans are speculating about a possible engagement between the couple. In the pictures, a diamond ring on Maheeka Sharma’s hand caught the attention of followers.

The post also included a short video showing the couple performing religious rituals at home, leading social media users to believe they might be conducting a private engagement ceremony.

However, neither Hardik Pandya nor Maheeka Sharma have made any official announcement regarding their engagement or marriage. Fans are eagerly waiting to see whether this marks a new chapter in their lives or was just a casual post that created a buzz.