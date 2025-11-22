Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 22 November 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable, with the per-tola rate standing at Rs426,562, while price of 10 grams of gold also stayed stable at Rs365,708.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold Price Karachi 426,562 Lahore 426,562 Islamabad 426,562 Peshawar 426,562 Quetta 426,562 Sialkot 426,562

Latest Gold Prices

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 400,583 382,375 327,750 Per 1 Gram 34,343 32,782 28,099 Per 10 Gram 343,438 327,827 280,995 Per Ounce 973,417 929,171 796,432

On Thursday, domestic gold had witnessed a decline of Rs5,000 per tola during the trading session before closing at the same level it holds today.

In the international market, gold prices were largely stable at $4,042 per ounce, including a premium of $20. Silver, however, saw a downturn in local markets, falling by Rs107 to reach Rs5,222 per tola.