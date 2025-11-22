Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 22 November 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable, with the per-tola rate standing at Rs426,562, while price of 10 grams of gold also stayed stable at Rs365,708.
Gold Rates Today
|City
|Gold Price
|Karachi
|426,562
|Lahore
|426,562
|Islamabad
|426,562
|Peshawar
|426,562
|Quetta
|426,562
|Sialkot
|426,562
Latest Gold Prices
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|400,583
|382,375
|327,750
|Per 1 Gram
|34,343
|32,782
|28,099
|Per 10 Gram
|343,438
|327,827
|280,995
|Per Ounce
|973,417
|929,171
|796,432
On Thursday, domestic gold had witnessed a decline of Rs5,000 per tola during the trading session before closing at the same level it holds today.
In the international market, gold prices were largely stable at $4,042 per ounce, including a premium of $20. Silver, however, saw a downturn in local markets, falling by Rs107 to reach Rs5,222 per tola.