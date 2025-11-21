Per Tola Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Prices – 21 Nov 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a significant drop amid similar downward trend in international markets.

According to Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold per tola dipped by Rs5,000, reaching Rs426,562 in the local market. The price of 10-gram gold also declined by Rs4,286 to hit Rs365,708.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold Price Karachi 426,562 Lahore 426,562 Islamabad 426,562 Peshawar 426,562 Quetta 426,562 Sialkot 426,562 Hyderabad 426,562 Faisalabad 426,562

The recent dip followed an increase a day earlier, when the per-tola price had moved up by Rs7,900 to settle at Rs431,562 on Thursday.

International bullion rates posted significant decline as well. APGJSA reported the global gold price at $4,042 per ounce, including a $20 premium, reflecting a day-on-day drop of $50.

Silver prices moved downward too, with the per-tola rate falling by Rs93 to reach Rs5,329.