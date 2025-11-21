Latest

Per Tola Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Prices – 21 Nov 2025

By Our Correspondent
8:26 am | Nov 21, 2025
Gold Rates Rebound After Two Day Decline In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a significant drop amid similar downward trend in international markets.

According to Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold per tola dipped by Rs5,000, reaching Rs426,562 in the local market. The price of 10-gram gold also declined by Rs4,286 to hit Rs365,708.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold Price
Karachi 426,562
Lahore 426,562
Islamabad 426,562
Peshawar 426,562
Quetta 426,562
Sialkot 426,562
Hyderabad 426,562
Faisalabad 426,562

The recent dip followed an increase a day earlier, when the per-tola price had moved up by Rs7,900 to settle at Rs431,562 on Thursday.

International bullion rates posted significant decline as well. APGJSA reported the global gold price at $4,042 per ounce, including a $20 premium, reflecting a day-on-day drop of $50.

Silver prices moved downward too, with the per-tola rate falling by Rs93 to reach Rs5,329.

