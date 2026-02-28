Iran’s top diplomat warns of full military response to the US and Israel

ISLAMABAD – Iran announced using “all defensive and military capabilities” in response to attacks by the United States and Israel, and then followed through with a sweeping missile barrage across the Gulf.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that Tehran would exercise its right to self-defense without restraint. In an urgent diplomatic blitz, he phoned the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Iraq, warning them that Iran would defend its sovereignty at any cost. He reminded them that it is their responsibility to prevent their territories and facilities from being used for attacks against Iran by Washington or Tel Aviv.

Sirens wailed. Air defense systems roared to life. Smoke plumes rose over major cities. From Bahrain to Abu Dhabi to Doha, residents reported deafening blasts and streaks of interceptors lighting up the night sky.

Iran had long warned it would retaliate against U.S. bases in the region. This time, it did not hesitate. Missiles rained down on American-linked military sites across Gulf Arab states.

Iran itself was rocked by devastating strikes. Multiple explosions were heard across Tehran and other major cities. Among the reported targets are office of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, presidential office, Military sites in Kermanshah, Qom, Isfahan, Tabriz, Karaj, and the southern naval zone of Konarak and Revolutionary Guard base in the Kurdish town of Kamyaran.

Graphics from Tehran’s Narmak district suggested that the residence of former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was also hit. His condition remains unknown. Hospitals nationwide have been placed on emergency alert. Iran’s Interior Ministry says security forces are fully mobilized.

Israel Defense Forces issued warnings urging Iranian civilians to evacuate areas near military facilities.