Bitcoin dumps over $4,000 as US, Israel attack Iran

LONDON – Crypto markets were rocked today as Bitcoin plummeted by over $4,500 in minutes, wiping out billions in value and triggering massive liquidations.

Traders saw over $209 million in leveraged positions evaporate in an hour, while the broader crypto market lost a staggering $72 billion. Analysts point to rising geopolitical tensions as panic spreads across financial markets.

Bitcoin Crash amid Iran-US war

The price was hovering near $67.73K mark before a steady decline, followed by dip, hitting low near $63.00K before a minor bounce to the current price.

Metric Value 24h Change Current Price $63,651.73 🔻 6.44% Market Cap $1.27T 🔻 6.43% Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) $1.33T —

The sudden crash comes amid escalating military developments in the Middle East, with reports of strikes and missile exchanges involving regional powers. Uncertainty has fueled risk-off sentiment, pushing investors to dump volatile assets like crypto in search of safer havens.

Meanwhile, global headlines report military activity between Israel and Iran, with the United States confirming involvement in broader operations. Explosions were reported in multiple cities, and diplomatic tensions remain high as both sides exchange accusations. The situation remains fluid and could have lasting economic consequences.

Market watchers warn that further volatility is likely as geopolitical risks persist. Crypto traders are bracing for more swings, and traditional markets could also feel the impact if tensions escalate.

