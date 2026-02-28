ECC approves Rs10 million loan limit for low-cost housing scheme

ISLAMABAD – The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of Cabinet has approved a significant increase in the loan limit for the “Mera Ghar Mera Ashiana” housing scheme, raising it to Rs10 million.

The decision was made during an ECC meeting chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, where several key economic and housing-related decisions were taken.

Under the new approval, the loan limit for low-cost housing under the scheme will now be set at Rs 10 million.

The committee also approved a uniform 5% interest rate for all applicants of the affordable housing scheme. Additionally, it was decided that existing loans under the scheme would also be transferred to the new 5% interest rate.

In other important decisions, the committee approved a technical grant of Rs 6.6 billion for the Thar coal rail link, aimed at improving the delivery of local coal to power plants.

Furthermore, a grant of Rs 7.8 million was approved to boost agricultural production in arid areas.

The ECC emphasized that these initiatives will contribute to economic growth, improve electricity generation, and provide affordable housing options, benefiting the public at large.