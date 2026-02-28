Iran fires missiles to hit targets in THESE countries after US-Israel attack

TEHRAN – In response to joint US-Israel airstrikes, Iran launched retaliatory missile and drone attacks, leading to explosions in several countries across the Middle East.

According to official reports from the UAE’s state media, one person was killed in Abu Dhabi during the attacks.

Al Jazeera confirmed explosions and alerts in various locations, including:

UAE: Several blasts were heard in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, though exact damage remains unclear.

Bahrain: Explosions were recorded in the capital, Manama, and the area of Juffair.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait: Reports of blasts emerged in Riyadh and other regions.

Qatar: Multiple explosions were heard in Doha, though Qatar’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that missiles had been intercepted, with no reported damage.

In a statement, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the US and Israeli attacks as attempts to target the country’s sovereignty and defense infrastructure. It also accused Israel of striking not only military facilities but also civilian areas.

Iran further warned that it would continue its retaliation by targeting all US military bases in the region. Meanwhile, Israel has defended its operations as preventive measures aimed at neutralizing potential threats from Iran.

US officials have confirmed their airstrikes, while Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly been moved to a secure location amid growing tensions.