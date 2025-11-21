Security forces kill 10 terrorists in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT – Security forces carried out a timely operation in Paharkhel Paka, Lakki Marwat, based on credible intelligence. The operation inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorists.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), between 20 to 30 terrorists moving in small groups towards Paharkhel from Sub-Division Bettani, were engaged by police and security forces at 7:30 AM in a strong counter-operation.

The CTD stated that the terrorists’ hideouts were subjected to effective shelling and gunfire, resulting in 10 terrorists killed, including two key commanders of the Tipu Gul group: Commander Niaz Ali alias Akasha and Commander Abdullah alias Shipunkoi.

Armored vehicles of Lakki Marwat Police were deployed during the operation. Seven bodies were recovered during clearance, while three could not be retrieved immediately due to heavy gunfire near the Bettani mountains.

According to IG Police Zulfiqar Hameed, five terrorists were injured, and one facilitator was arrested. He confirmed that such operations will continue to eliminate terrorism in the region.

Zulfiqar Hameed stated that the safety of citizens’ lives and property will be ensured, praising Lakki Marwat Police for their professional skill and bravery. He added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police remain fully prepared to maintain security and public order in the province.