13 Indian-backed militants killed in KP operations

LAKKI MARWAT – Security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa killed 13 militants affiliated with the Indian proxy group Fitnah al-Khawarij during two separate operations, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the ISPR, based on intelligence about the presence of militants in Paharkhel, Lakki Marwat, a joint operation was conducted with law enforcement agencies.

The statement said heavy gunfire erupted during the operation, resulting in 10 militants killed. Security forces cleared the area and recovered weapons and ammunition.

A second operation, carried out on intelligence in Dera Ismail Khan, resulted in 3 more militants being killed.

The ISPR confirmed that the slain militants, supported by India, were involved in attacks on security forces, law enforcement agencies, and innocent civilians, including targeted killings.

Security forces continue sanitization operations in the area to completely eliminate any potential hideouts of Indian-backed militants.

The ISPR added that, in line with their resolve for stability, security forces and law enforcement agencies nationwide will continue rapid operations to eradicate terrorism in Pakistan.