Jazz under Fire as PTA receives Record 1,619 complaints against telecom operator

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s telecom users continue to face issues like dropped calls and slow internet, with thousands of Jazz and other Sim users raising their voices, approaching Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

Jazz users are apparently not happy with the telecom operator, followed by Zong, while PTA worked tirelessly behind the scenes to resolve almost every case. It’s a story of frustration, accountability, and the relentless push to keep Pakistan connected.

The complaints spanned a wide range of providers, including Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), Long-Distance International (LDI) services, Wireless Local Loop (WLL), and Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

Despite flood of complaints, PTA’s enforcement was strong, resolving 4,917 cases, resulting in an impressive 96.36% overall resolution rate. The majority of complaints targeted CMOs, given their dominance in Pakistan’s telecom market.

Telecom authority received 4,109 complaints against CMOs and resolved 3,996, achieving a 97.25% resolution rate. Jazz, the most complained-about operator, saw 1,598 of 1,619 complaints resolved, a remarkable 98.7% success rate. Zong addressed 957 of 986 complaints (97.06%), Telenor resolved 927 of 953, and Ufone settled 553 of 602 complaints, reaching 91.86%.

Complaints outside mobile services were also significant. Fixed-line telephony reported 175 complaints, with 167 resolved (95.43%), while Internet Service Providers (ISPs) received 768 complaints, resolving 703 (91.54%).