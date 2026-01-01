Pm Appoints Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi As Coordinator For Islamic And Gulf Nations

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi as the new Coordinator for Islamic and Gulf Nations, along with his role in promoting interfaith harmony.

In light of the current situation in the Islamic world and the Gulf countries, this responsibility holds significant importance.

Hafiz Ashrafi, who has previously served as a special representative, will play a crucial role in improving and strengthening communication and relations between Pakistan and the Gulf, as well as enhancing interfaith and inter-sect harmony within Pakistan.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi has been a prominent figure in fostering interfaith and inter-sect tolerance and understanding in Pakistan.

He is also a member of the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League and holds key positions in several global and Islamic organizations.

With his personal and close relationships with major Islamic and Arab personalities, he is well-equipped to advance Pakistan’s efforts to improve diplomatic and cultural ties in the region.