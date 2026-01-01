Islamabad M-Tag deadline extended by 15 days

ISLAMABAD – Authorities have announced a 15-day extension in deadline for installing M-Tags on vehicles, saying no entry will be allowed into Islamabad without the stickers after the deadlines.

The announcement follows comments by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the inauguration of the Shaheen Chowk underpass, where he revealed that the extension was requested by the State Minister for Interior Tallal Chaudhry.

Naqvi also provided an update on the Smart City Project, stating that it is set for completion in 2026. The project is designed to centralize essential services, such as Rescue 1122, traffic control, security operations, and services from the Capital Development Authority (CDA), all within a unified system.

Previously, authorities had declared that starting January 1, vehicles without M-Tags would be prohibited from entering Islamabad as part of enhanced security measures. To facilitate this, the ICT administration has set up 16 points across the city, where nearly 100,000 M-Tags have been issued between November 14 and December 29. After January 15, vehicles without M-Tags will be monitored by tag readers installed at key checkpoints and entry points.

The M-Tag system, which was initially introduced by the National Highways Authority (NHA) for motorway toll payments, allows for cashless transactions, quick lane access, and eliminates the need for waiting in queues.

M-Tags in Islamabad are being provided for Rs250, and vehicles without tags may be subject to fines.