How many Pakistanis obtained passports in 2025?

ISLAMABAD – The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports has released its annual performance report for 2025, detailing significant achievements in the issuance of passports and the introduction of new services.

According to the report, a total of 5.5 million citizens obtained passports during the year. Of these, 3.2 million were in the normal category, 1.8 million were issued in the urgent category, and 276,000 were processed under the fast-track service.

The report also highlighted a growing trend towards electronic passports, with many citizens opting for this modern alternative.

Under the leadership of the Director-General of Passports and in line with directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, 2025 was marked by several revolutionary initiatives. One of the major achievements was the installation of modern printers, which permanently resolved the backlog of passport applications.

For the first time, a 24/7 passport processing and delivery service was launched, allowing citizens to access passport services at any time. The report also notes improvements in the facilities, with renovations completed at passport headquarters and other offices.

Additionally, a one-window service was introduced at Pakistani embassies abroad to cater to overseas Pakistanis.

The report further highlights the development of a new passport book with enhanced security features and the opening of additional passport offices and counters to better serve the public.