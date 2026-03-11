Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Ruet committee all set for Eid Moon-Sighting on March 19

ISLAMABAD – Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will convene on March 19 to sight moon of Shawwal, marking upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

The meeting will be chaired by the committee’s chairman, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, and will include scholars from all schools of thought, representatives from the Meteorological Department, and officials from other relevant institutions.

The committee will review moon-sighting reports received from across the country before announcing the official date of Eid-ul-Fitr.

At the same time, zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees will hold meetings in their respective cities to examine local moon-sighting testimonies. These findings will then be submitted to the central committee, which will make the final announcement regarding the Eid moon.

Citizens are advised to follow updates from official channels for the confirmed date of Eid-ul-Fitr 2026.