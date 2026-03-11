Iran, Pakistan agree to strengthen cooperation and promote regional peace

ISLAMABAD – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Iran has no intention of entering into any conflict with other countries in the region.

According to Iranian media, President Pezeshkian held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During the conversation, the Iranian president said that if the international community fails to hold those responsible for wars accountable, it could pose serious threats to the global system and security. He reiterated that Iran does not seek confrontation with other countries in the region.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed concern over the recent tense situation in the region, stating that Pakistan considers diplomatic efforts and dialogue essential for maintaining peace, stability, and de-escalation in the region.

He stressed that under the current circumstances, all parties should demonstrate restraint and responsibility to prevent the situation from worsening. The prime minister also highlighted that Pakistan attaches great importance to its historic, religious, and cultural ties with Iran and is keen to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan remains committed to enhancing engagement and cooperation with Iran at all levels.

On the occasion, President Pezeshkian also expressed his resolve to further strengthen relations with Pakistan, stating that both countries should work together to promote peace and stability in the region. He also briefed the prime minister on Iran’s stance regarding recent developments in the region.

Both leaders agreed to maintain close contact and consultations in the current regional situation to advance the shared goals of peace, stability, and development.

They also agreed to expand cooperation between Pakistan and Iran in various sectors and to continue high-level engagements.

It is worth mentioning that earlier Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had written a letter to Iran’s newly elected Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, expressing condolences over the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei and conveying sympathies and prayers from the people of Pakistan for the Iranian nation and the Muslim Ummah.